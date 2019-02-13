Bill Druck, 84, of Wyaconda, Missouri passed away peacefully at his home on February 4, 2019.

Bill was born on October 29th, 1934 in Peoria, Illinois to Harold D. Druck and Lillian (Filbert) Druck. He joined Local 649 out of Peoria in 1952 where he was a heavy equipment operator until his retirement in 1994. Bill was an avid outdoorsman, loved hunting and helping his friends and neighbors.

He was united in marriage to Annaleen Marie Bergman on March 20, 1955 until 1985. On September 29th, 1990, he was united in marriage to Janet Gay Melton until her passing in 2010. Bill spent the last several years with his devoted companion Polly Ellis.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Jan, his son William H. Druck Jr. and his step-daughter Sandra Lee Stivers.

Bill survived by his children Cheryl (Mike) Anderson of Cedar Rapids, IA, Donald (Marilyn) Stivers of Colchester, IL, Debbie “Stivers” Bridges of Canton, IL, Dianna (Ray) “Stivers” Finn of Macomb, IL, Dan (Frances) Druck of Smithville, TX, Lori “Stivers” Jones of Canton, IL and Collin (Betty) Druck of Casa Grande, AZ, 19 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

Services will be announced and held at a later time at Wilson Funeral Home in Kahoka, Missouri. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Northeast Missouri Hospice in Bill’s name.