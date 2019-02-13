Florence Ritchey, 97, of Rushville, passed away at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Rushville Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. She was born on May 12, 1921 in Pierson, IA. She was a daughter of the late Frank & Freida Neubauer Bierman.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at the Sugar Grove North Cemetery with Rev. Terry Lucas officiating. There will be no visitation. Memorials may be given to the Culbertson Hospital Foundation. The Worthington Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.




