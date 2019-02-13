Zelma Beth McCracken, 89, of Diamond City, Arkansas, passed away January 24, 2019 at Twin Lakes Therapy and Living Center in Flippin, Arkansas. She was born March 7, 1929 in Schuyler County Illinois to Charles and Elizabeth Akers. She married Richard (Mac) McCracken on February 16, 1963 in Rock Island, Illinois. He passed away in October 1987. She was also preceded in death by her parents, 2 half brothers, Leslie Akers and Paul Hubbs., 1 half Sister, Imogene Cox, 2 brothers Arthur David and Charles F. Akers, Jr., 1 sister Virginia Parker. She is survived by one sister Donna F. Reeves and husband Eugene of Diamond City, Arkansas. and 1 brother Max L. Akers and wife Sharon of Fayetteville, Arkansas. She has numerous nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews who she loved dearly. Zelma lived and worked in Macomb in her early adult years when she married. She lived in Coal Valley Illinois where she worked for John Deere, they then moved to Key Largo, Florida where she lived for over 30 years. She was employed there by Monroe County as a driver of a Senior Citizens Van. She retired from there in 1990. She moved to Arkansas in 2005. Zelma will be cremated and her ashes will be buried with her husband in Homestead, Florida. A Memorial Service will be held at Lord of the Lake Church in Diamond City, at 1pm on February 16, 2019. Minister, Dr Shari Marshall officiating.