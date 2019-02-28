Mary Jane Richardson, 79, of Van Wert, died at 2:55 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Meadows of Delphos.

Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday, at Calvary Evangelical Church in Van Wert with Pastor Clark Williman officiating. Interment will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Cowan & Son Funeral Home and one hour prior to the services Thursday at the church. There will also be a calling from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 1121 Galena Ave., Dixon.

She was born May 31, 1939, in Dixon, the daughter of the late Frank and Helen (Noble) Wolfe. She married Robert D. Perry, who preceded her in death in September of 2005. On Nov. 8, 2008, she married John E. Richardson, who survives.

Family survivors include her two sons, John (Marla) Perry of Savannah, Ga., Daniel (Traci) Perry of Warren; a daughter, Barbara Young of Warren; two sisters, Helen Prichard of Indiana Lake Estates, Fla. and Margaret Burton of Decatur; stepchildren, Paul A. (Anne Penny) Richardson of Wren, Stephen E. Richardson of Convoy, and Jill A. (Todd) William of Rockford; 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by a sister, M. Louise Johnson.

Mary Jane was a graduate of Dixon High School and received her bachelor’s degree from Taylor University. She also received a master’s degree in early childhood education from Western Illinois University.

She had served at the Salem Children’s Home in Flanagan for 20 years, then taught elementary school in Jacksonville, Fla. for 15 years. She also cared for many foster children over the years.

Mary Jane was active in several churches and especially church choirs in Illinois, Indiana, Florida and Ohio, and was currently a member of Calvary Evangelical Church in Van Wert.

Online condolences may be left at www.cowanfuneralhome.com.