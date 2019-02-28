1941-2019



William J. "Bill" Phillips, 77, of Olney, passed away February 26, 2019 at Carle Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney, IL. He was born October 31, 1941 in Claremont, IL, the son of Howard and Cora (Skjeveland) Phillips.

Bill is survived by his son, Kevin Phillips of Olney; Daughter, Sarah (Jen) Phillips-Garcia of Boise, ID; Daughter, Beth Anne Kenner of Gays, IL; Grandchildren, Brianne Fehrenbacher of Newton, Robert Phillips, Jr of Athens, TX, and Cassie Phillips of Athens, TX; Brothers, Bernard Phillips and Robert (Karen) Phillips; Sisters, Doris (Doug) Nowling, Shirley Fulton, and Colleen McCleave; Sister-in-law, Betty Phillips; and several nieces and nephews.

Bill approached life with joy and love, and a deep gratitude for family and friends. He loved fishing, and he spent as much time as he could with his buddies of the East Fork Bass Masters. He was very close with his brothers Bob and Bernard, as well as his sister, Colleen. Bill and Bob played for several years in the band "Bob and the Country Boys." They also worked together, first for Chrysler and later in their own business, Phillips Bros. Auto Repair, for 46 years. He loved sports all of his life, playing baseball and basketball throughout his youth. He was and will always be the most loyal fan of the St. Louis Cardinals.

He was preceded in death by his partner, Shirley Meadows, parents, sons, William Jasper Jr. and Troy Andrew; brothers, Dale Phillips, Harold Phillips, Carroll "Red" Phillips, and sister, Bernice Holtz.

A Celebration of Life will take place from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Elks Lodge in Olney. Flowers may be sent there.



