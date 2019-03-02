Mary K. Trainor, 58, Pontiac, passed away at 2:35 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at her home.

A celebration of life service will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Pontiac VFW. Cremation rites will be accorded.

Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac, has charge of arrangements.

Mary was born Sept. 13, 1960, in Pontiac to Roland and Delores (Patternoster) Crego. She married Shawn Trainor on July 13, 1990, in Pontiac. He survives in Pontiac.

Mary was the proud mother of Kelli (Steve) Jones, Samantha Schaefer, Bryan Schaefer, and Josh Trainor, all surviving in Pontiac. Also surviving are one brother, Charles (Alice) Crego of Rowe; two sisters, Paulette Crego of Carlock and Peggy Bryant of Bloomington; and 10 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother.

Mary was educated at St. Mary’s Catholic Grade School and was a graduate of Pontiac Township High School. She attended Parkland College.

Mary worked at OSF Saint James Hospital for 38 years in the respiratory department.

Mary loved her children and grandchildren. Her major interests were antiques and primitives. She loved her pets, especially her dog, Buddy.

After a lengthy battle with cancer, Mary resides with our Lord and Savior. Special thanks to Dr. Kumar and his staff and OSF Hospice staff and volunteers.

Memorials may be made to OSF Hospice.

Online condolences may be left to the family at www.duffyfuneralhome.com.