Naomi A. Rouse, 73, of Good Hope, Illinois, passed away at 11:29 Am Friday March 1, 2019 at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, Illinois.

She was born Jan. 9, 1946 in Macomb, Illinois to Robert and Eleanor Mesick Avery; she married Ron Rouse on Sept. 15, 1962. He survives.

Also surviving are her children, Todd (Denita) Rouse of Adair, Illinois Randi (Steve) Rouse of Macomb, Illinois; 5 grandchildren, Tegan, Brylee, Jake, Brandi and Jessica; 5 great-grandchildren; a sister, Tina Avery of Belton, Missouri; and a special friend Janet Thompson.

She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Brian Rouse.

She was a lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary and a member of the USBC WBA. She loved bowling and watching her grand-children at their sporting events.

Cremation has been accorded.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday March 9, 2019 from Noon – 3 PM with lunch provided at the Macomb VFW.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the McDonough County CATS Softball Association or OSF Richard Owens Hospice Home.

Dodsworth-Piper-Wallen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please sign guestbook or leave condolences at www.dodsworthfh.com