1944-2019



Tom Gillespie, 74, of Claremont, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Carle Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney. Tom was born on May 29, 1944 in Rock Falls, IL, the son of Conrad and Maggie (McCleary) Gillespie. He married Carolyn Sue “Susie” (Burget) on June 30, 1965 in Olney and she survives him.

Tom worked at IGA for many years, later in his career he worked at The Opportunity Center as well as Gumbel Car Sales. Tom enjoyed antiquing and auctions. He also took pleasure in working in his yard. Tom was a devoted family man and enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He volunteered for Big Brothers/Big Sisters and enjoyed working with children. Tom had a genuine smile, a good sense of humor, a big heart, and the gift of gab.

Tom is survived by his wife of 53 years, Susie Gillespie of Claremont; Son, Tom (Sarah Tomlinson) Gillespie of Claremont; Son, Tim Gillespie of Olney; Daughter, Tammy (Tony Jarvis) Gillespie of Vincennes, IN; Daughter, Nikole Gillespie of Claremont; Grandchildren, Jason Gillespie, Shayda Noble, Kennedy Leighty, and Wyatt Rule; and several great grandchildren; Sisters, Joyce Smith of Olney and Sharon (John) Mosser of Arthur, IL; Sister-in-law, Hope Gillespie; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, 4 brothers, and 1 sister.

Memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney with a visitation beginning at 10:00 AM. Cremation rites will be accorded following services.