Louis E. “Louie” Lyons, 87, of Pontiac, passed away at 6:59 a.m. Sunday, March 10, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Pontiac with Father David Sabel officiating. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Pontiac at a later date.

Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Pontiac. The rosary will be recited at 3 p.m. A calling will also be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the church.

Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac, has charge of arrangements.

Louie was born Sept. 26, 1931, in Pontiac, to Edward and Theresa (McCarthy) Lyons. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Kathryn “Kay” (Gschwendtner) Lyons.

He is also survived by his “three fine sons,” Lon (Robin) Lyons of Peoria, Larry (Maureen) Lyons of Normal, and Jim (Cindy) Lyons of Bloomington; brothers, Owen (Patricia) Lyons of Pontiac and Harold “Pink” Lyons of Pontiac; sisters, Frances Russow of Pontiac and Kathleen Rathbun of Charlotte, Mich; and grandchildren, Matt (LB) Lyons, Kristin Lyons, James (Robert) Langworthy, Jared Lyons, Kelsey Lyons and Tyler Lyons.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Gene Lyons.

Louie lived a full life, being active in (not just a member of) many organizations. He began his career in insurance sales in 1954 and opened his own agency in 1962. In 1969, Louie was elected as the Pontiac Township Supervisor and maintained that position for 48 years until his retirement in 2017. He was a member of the Livingston County Board from 1969 to 1978, serving as the board chairman the last two years.

Louie became a real estate broker in 1973, opened Louis Lyons Realty in 1978, and was Realtor of the Year in 1983. He helped organize the Livingston County Board of Realtors in 1979 and served as president in 1983. He was a board member of the Humiston Trust since 1983, serving as board chairman since 2006.

He was voted Pontiac Businessman of the Year in 2010, Citizen of the Year in 2004, a Mid-Central Community Action member and received the Community Services Award in 2002.

Louie was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and the Pontiac Elks Lodge for more than 60 years.

Not many crappie could escape his seasoned hand as he trolled many miles of White Lake in Michigan, a summer destination with the family for 50 years. He and Kay were often seen “summer driving” in his 1971 Buick Skylark convertible on the Pontiac square and at the Dairy Queen.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to OSF St. James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center, OSF St. Joseph Medical Center and Evenglow Lodge for their loving care.

Memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Grade School and the Pontiac Elks Scholarship Fund.

