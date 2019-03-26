Shirley Lee White, 83, of Chenoa, died at 6:50 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Advocate BroMenn Regional Medical Center, Normal.

Cremation rites have been accorded and a memorial service will be at 7 p.m. Monday, April 1 at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Chenoa.

Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. prior to the memorial service at the funeral home on Monday.

Shirley was born Aug. 30, 1935, in Chenoa, a daughter to Lee and Nancy (Pickett) Newkirk. She married Franklin “Cubby” White on Nov. 7, 1958, in Chenoa. He preceded her in death in 2010.

Survivors include her two sons, Mark (Carol) White and Gary White, both of Chenoa; and two grandchildren.

Her parents; and two sisters, Mary Newkirk and Dorothy Tollensdorf, also preceded her in death.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family of Shirley Lee White.

Online condolences may be left at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.