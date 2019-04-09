Donna M. Brand, 76, of Pontiac, died at 12:45 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019 at OSF Saint James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center, Pontiac.

Her funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac, with Deacon Jim Wallace officiating. Burial will be in Southside Cemetery, Pontiac.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the hour of service Friday at the funeral home.

Donna was born Dec. 6, 1942, in Pontiac, a daughter of Donald D. and Ella M. (Sheehan) Fenton. She married Tom Brand July 4, 1985, in Chatsworth. He survives in Pontiac.

Also surviving are four children, Wayne (Stacy) Rich, Don (Lisa) Rich, Jim Rich and Steve (Yang) Rich; stepchildren, Michael (Eva) Brand, David (Brenda) Brand, eight grandchildren; five stepgrandchildren; 10 stepgreat-grandchildren; one sister, Marlene Myer of Pontiac; and one brother-in-law, Roland (Flossie) Rich of Delavan.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Debbie (Chuck) Cherry; and one stepson, Joey Brand.

Donna was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Pontiac. She worked at Old Chapel Inn restaurant in Chatsworth and later at Sartoris Drug Store in downtown Pontiac.

Memorials in Donna’s name may be made to OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois or a charity of the donor’s choice.

