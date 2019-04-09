Tuesday

Gary K. Chapman, 72, of Pontiac, passed in his sleep at 9:40 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at The Pointe in Pontiac.
Cremation rites will be accorded and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac, has charge of arrangements.
Gary is survived by his wife, Mari (nee Mear) Chapman of Pontiac; daughter, Tracie Ouimet of Mundelein; son, Martin Chapman of Biloxi, Miss.; five grandchildren, Brendan, Sarah, Bridget, Shannon, and Sean; and two brothers, Curtis Chapman and Randell Morgan, both of Arizona.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Jewel Morgan and Randell Morgan, both of Pontiac; and one sister, Bette Ewell of Arizona.
In his younger years, Gary was a singer, songwriter and guitar player. He was a lithographer for R.R. Donnelley in Pontiac for many years before retiring.
Memorials in Gary’s name may be made to the American Lung Association.
Online condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com.