Kathleen F. Rentz, 81, of Odell, passed away at 10:47 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Private family services and burial will be at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery in Odell will be held at a later date.

Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac, has charge of arrangements.

Kathleen was born Feb. 19, 1938, in Evergreen Park to Cy and Therese (Burke) McCarthy. She married Ronald B. Rentz on Sept. 7, 1957. He passed away Dec. 28, 2014.

She is survived by her son, Daniel G. (Elaine) Rentz of Odell; sister, Bonnie (Rich) Cummings of Orland Park; grandchildren, Brittney (Alex) Arbogast of Pontiac and Keenen Rentz of Chicago; and great-grandchildren, Avery Arbogast and Alex Arbogast.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ronald; and sister, Patricia Ryan.

Kathleen graduated with the Class of 1957 from Mercy High School in Chicago. She and Ron owned Rentz’s Tap in Odell from 1973 to 1986, where she continued to help until her retirement in 2014.

Kathleen was an avid fan of the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Bears. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, watching cooking and home improvement shows and tending to her garden and flowers.

Memorials may be made to the Livingston County Humane Society, 21179 E 1358 North Rd., Pontiac, IL 61764 and St. Paul Catholic School, 300 S. West St., Odell, IL 60460.

