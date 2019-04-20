Kerrin B. Phillips, 71, of Bloomington, passed away at 7:17 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019, while under hospice care in Normal.

Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, has charge of arrangements.

Kerrin was born Feb. 13, 1948, in Joliet, the daughter of James and Ethel Bannon. She married Donald F. Phillips Jr. on June 8, 1968, at Holy Trinity Church, Bloomington. He died Sept. 4, 2010.

Survivors include a son, Jim Phillips of Bloomington; a sister-in-law, Susan (Jerald) Newkirk of Odell; a brother-in-law, David (Barbara) Phillips of Bloomington; a niece; two nephews; and numerous great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Kerrin graduated from St. Paul High School in Odell. She was a customer service representative for Illinois Power Company, retiring after many years with the company.

Kerrin loved spending time with her family and friends and will be dearly missed.

Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Online condolences may be left at www.carmodyflynn.com.