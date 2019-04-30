Henry G. Friedman, 88, Fairbury, died at 12:40 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at Good Samaritan Home, Pontiac,

His funeral will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Apostolic Christian Church, Forrest. Burial will be in the North Apostolic Christian Cemetery, Forrest.

Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. today at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, and from 9 to 9:45 a.m.Wednesday at the church.

Mr. Friedman was born Jan. 4, 1931, in rural Cropsey, the son of Antone and Olive Bachtold Friedman. He married Marjorie Kyburz onJuly 5, 1953, in Forrest. She survives in Fairbury.

Other survivors include his children, David (Wynne) Friedman, Jean Ann (Mike) Wenger, Curtis (Robin) Friedman, all of Fairbury, Mark (Crystal) Friedman, Cape Fair, Mo., Teri Kidd, Chenoa, Scott (Anita) Friedman, Fairbury; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Bertha Sharp, Chatsworth, Hazel Johnson, Fairbury; three brothers, John Friedman, Piper City, Alvin (Doris) Friedman, South Fort Myers, Fla., Glen (Carol) Friedman of Texas; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by one sister, Pearl Meister; four brothers, Harold, Robert, Charles and Richard Friedman; one grandson; and one granddaughter.

Mr. Friedman served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

Memorials may be given to the charity of the donor’s choice.

