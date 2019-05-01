1951-2019



Frances Elaine Cowman, 68, of Olney passed away on Friday, April 26th, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes, Indiana, with family by her side. She fought end stage kidney failure among other injuries/illnesses for quite some time and finally lost the battle as a result of complications from her most recent surgery.

Elaine was born on February 11th, 1951, to Paul and Frances (Feldman) Bowen of Olney, IL. She was united in marriage to Glenn H. Cowman on June 7th, 1969, at the Zion United Methodist Church in West Salem, and he survives.

Elaine was a loving wife, mother and grandmother (mamaw) who loved her grandkids. She was a homemaker who loved to cook. She had worked on the farm for years with her husband. Elaine loved her flowers and enjoyed spending time working in her flower gardens. She was always willing to help or give to someone in need and gave it her all in everything she did. Her and her husband Glenn attended the Christian Church of Olney.

She is survived by her husband of nearly 50 years, Glenn Cowman of rural Olney, IL; two sons Ron (Melissa) Cowman of Clayton, NC and Jeff (Stacey) Cowman of Olney, IL; one daughter, Shawna (PJ) Cowman-Zeilstra of Olney, IL; a sister-in-law, Rosie Bowen of Eaton Rapids, Michigan; eight grandchildren, Kali (Devin) Runyon of rural Noble, Madison, Mitchell and Mason Cowman of Clayton, NC; Jaxson, Jaymeson and Judson Zeilstra of Olney, IL and Gunnar Cowman of Olney, IL; six step grandchildren, Raleigh (Stephen) Salazar, Alexis (Tyler) Tarpley, Dalton Thacker, Raegan Thacker, Austin Thacker and Dallas Thacker, all of Olney, IL; and two nephews, Dave Bowen of Fowlerville, Michigan and John Bowen of Canton, Michigan.

She was preceded in death by her Father, Paul Bowen; Mother, Frances Bowen and Brother, Jim Bowen.

She will be sadly missed by all that knew and loved her.

Visitation was held on Monday, April 29th from 5pm-7pm at the Christian Church of Olney in Olney, Illinois.

Funeral service was held on Tuesday, April 30th at 10am at the Ingram Funeral Home in West Salem with burial to follow at the Moravian Cemetery in West Salem, Illinois.

Memorials may be directed to the Christian Church of Olney.

Online condolences and fond memories may be shared with the family at www.meridithfuneralhome.com.

Ingram-Meridith Funeral Home of West Salem is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.



