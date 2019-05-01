James G. Lambert, 93, of Pontiac, passed away at 8:25 p.m. Monday, April 29, 2019, at his home in Pontiac.

Cremation rites will be accorded with a private family burial at a later date.

James was born May 7, 1925, in Risco, Mo. to Ira Earnest and Lora (Rayborn) Lambert. He married Maxine McDowell on June 7, 1963, in Orlando, Fla. She survives in Pontiac.

Also surviving are his three children, Walter F. (Diana) Lambert of Herrin, Bertrand Gibson of Pontiac, and Kevin (Nancy) Lambert of Benton; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Melinda Schoen; one son, John Allan Gibson; one grandson, James Fredrick Lambert; and 14 brothers and sisters.

James attended Parma, Mo. schools. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1942 to 1945 and the U.S. Air Force from 1945 to 1948. He worked as an operating engineer for more than 40 years until retiring in 1991.

James was Baptist by faith. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge 214 in Gillespie and a lifetime member of VFW Post 886 in Pontiac.

