Maxine Evelyn Spitler, age 99, of Newton, Illinois, formerly of Sumner, Illinois, passed away at 8:32 AM – Wednesday, May 01, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM – Friday, May 10, 2019, at the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois, with Rev. Steve Willis officiating. Burial will be in the Cresthaven Cemtery near Claremont, Illinois. Visitation will be held 5:00-7:00 PM – Thursday, May 09, 2019, at the funeral home. In loving memory of Maxine, memorials may be made to the Blessings in Backpack or the Maxine Spitler Foundation. The obituary can be viewed and condolences left at www.meyerfh.com.

Maxine was born on March 15, 1920, in Sandoval, Illinois, the daughter of Owen and Myrtle (Fantz) Chapman. She married John Robert Spitler, and he preceded her in death on November 29, 1981.

Maxine and John owned and operated the Spitler Store in Sumner for many years. They also built and operated nursing homes in Sumner and Newton.

Maxine graduated from Bridgeport High School and attended Olney Central College where she focused on business courses.

Maxine traveled the world, wrote poetry and enjoyed fishing in Florida. She also enjoyed taking care of her many cats which she cared for as her own children.

Maxine was a free-hearted giving spirt and has blessed many organizations and individuals in Lawrence and Jasper County. Through the Maxine Spitler Foundation, she has given to her favorite charities of children and animals for over 30 years.

Maxine is survived by:

Sister – Dorothy Brown of Newton, Illinois and several nieces and nephews and a host of friends

Maxine was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister Neva Bohn and brothers Tom and Owen Chapman, Jr.