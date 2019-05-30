1922-2019



Jean Lathrop, 97, of Olney, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Aperion Care in Olney, IL. Jean was born on May 24, 1922 in McClean County, IL, the daughter of Perley Arthur and Mary Louise (Williams) Forrest. She married Franklin Olin Lathrop on December 1, 1946 and he preceded her in death on October 25, 1981.

Jean grew up on a farm in Glenavon, IL where she assisted her brother, Pat, with farming. After her marriage to Frank she moved to Noble, IL and they farmed together. She was a cook at West Richland School District and she cleaned houses and cared for people in their homes. Jean was a great cook and baker and even after she was no longer cooking, she loved looking at cookbooks. She loved little kids, whether hers or neighbor kids, she always enjoyed them. The family would like to thank Hospice of Southeastern IL, some special staff at Aperion Care, and the many friends and family who loved our Mom.

Jean is survived by her daughter, Elva Waxler; daughter, Charlotte (Richard) Peach; daughter, Linda (Stephen) Douglas; son, Kurtis Lathrop; grandchildren, Michelle Peach Lang and husband Corey, Gary Waxler and wife Lekendra, Richard Peach, and Rebecca Douglas; great grandchildren, Oliver Peach, Sadie Lang, Vivian Lang, and Zachariah Waxler; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, 4 brothers and 3 sisters, and son-in-law, Robert Waxler.

Memorials can be made to Ronald McDonald House of Charity (RHMC) of the Ohio Valley, 3540 Washington Ave., Evansville, IN 47714.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney with a visitation beginning one hour prior. Burial will follow at Crest Haven Memorial Park.