Ruth E. Thompson, 81, of Walnut, died Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Aperion Care in Princeton.

Cremation rites have been accorded with the Garland Funeral Home in Walnut. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Ruth was born July 24, 1937, in Flanagan, the daughter of Fritz and Martha (Wilsky) Hemken. She married Earl L. “Vern” Thompson on July 29, 1956. He preceded her in death on April 28, 2017.

Survivors include her daughter, Debra Moreland; three sons, Jerry (Tammy) Thompson, Mark (Caroline) Thompson and Tony (Christine) Thompson; one sister, Florence (Lowell) Frobish; one brother, Paul (Rita) Hemken; 11 grandchildren, Dana (Jeremy) Piacenti, Chad (Tracy) Thompson, Karla (DJ) Johnson, Danielle Thompson, Mark Thompson, Lydia Thompson, Noah Thompson, Isabelle Thompson, Gabe Thompson, Jaime Thompson, and Cera Thompson; seven great-grandchildren, Brady Piacenti, Brenden Piacenti, Nevaeh Mikrut, John Mikrut, Tommy Mikrut, Dylan Johnson and Kaitlyn Thompson; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and one sister, Marylou Podkanovichz.

Ruth was a homemaker and had also worked at Walnut Manor (Heritage Health) for more than 20 years. She loved her cats, crocheting, working in her garden and making homemade wine.



