Lora Mae (McDaniel) Vail, 89, of Macomb, Illinois, passed away at 11:45 AM Monday June 3, 2019 at the Elms Nursing Home in Macomb, ILL..

She was born December 20, 1929 in Macomb, Illinois to Arthur E. and Florence Belle (Barnes) McDaniel; she married Vernon Eugene Vail on Dec. 31, 1950. He preceded her in death on April 20, 1988.

She was also preceded in death by three sisters, Agnes McMillan, Margaret Danner, and Rachel McDaniel; six brothers, Arthur (Buss) McDaniel, Frank McDaniel, Eugene McDaniel, Donald (Sonny) McDaniel, Charles (Buddy) McDaniel and Albert McDaniel.

Surviving are a daughter, Verna Mae (Vail) Parkins; a son, Leigh Arthur Vail; two grandsons, Scott Vail Parkins, Christopher Lee Parkins; two great-grandsons, Elliot Raymond Parkins, Nicholas Scott Parkins and 1 great-granddaughter, Hannah Rene Parkins; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday June 7, 2019 at Oakwood Cemetery. Pastor Jim Eddy will officiate. There will be no visitation. Memorial Contributions may be made to the McDonough County Humane Society.