Marion W. Meek, 90, of Pontiac, formerly of Olney, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Evenglow Inn in Pontiac.

A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney with a visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Crest Haven Cemetery.

Marion was born Oct. 2, 1928, in Alvin, the daughter of Aaron and Mary (Williamson) Farquhar. She married Mark Meek on March 26, 1949, and he preceded her in death on Jan. 24, 2003.

She is survived by her son, Mark R. Meek Jr. and his wife, Pam, of Evansville, Ind.; daughter, Marla Bammann and her husband, Mark, of Pontiac; grandchildren, Casie Brooks, Ransom Brooks and Clair Bammann; great-grandchildren, Jack Bertsche, Harper Striz, and Sadie Striz; sisters, Ida Osterman and Blanche Anderson; brother, Frank Farquhar; and several nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; a brother; and three sisters.

Marion was a hardworking and witty mother of two children. Her and her husband enjoyed antiquing and going to auctions. In her earlier years, she took pleasure in roller-skating. Marion enjoyed spending time with her family, especially the grandchildren.

Memorials can be made to Evenglow Inn or St. Paul United Methodist Church.