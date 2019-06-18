Sandra K. Pearce, 68, of Sciota, Ill. passed away at 9:49 a.m. Saturday June 15, 2019 at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home. She was born September 2, 1950 in Avon, Ill. to Glen M. and Lucille F. (Sweney) Graham. She married John Dakin on February 27, 1981 and he preceded her in death on December 11, 1981.

Surviving is her long time “Honey” Michael Mayfield of Sciota, Ill.; two children, Todd (Sarah) Myers of Macomb, Ill.; Jawni Dakin of Farmington, Ill.; Michael’s children, Gretchen (Jerry) Ridgeway of Fort Leonardwood , Mo.; Alice (Jason) Nelson of Compton, Ill.; Mike (Corrine) Mayfield of Springfield, Ill.; 14 grandchildren, Cody and Iola Myers, Leah Norris, Angel Plate, Hailey and Gage Walters, Sahara Damron, Ashley Ragsdale, Mathew and Luke Ridgeway, Emmy Bell, Marcus Martin, Abby Lashbrook and Johnathan Wirebaugh; two great grandchildren, Lillith and Damon Ragsdale; one sister Linda Griffith of Bushnell, Ill. and one niece Christy (John) Williams of Bartonville, Ill.

Sandra loved her family especially her grandchildren. She was an avid thrift store shopper and could always find a great deal. She was very crafty and enjoyed making unique items with her crafting skills. She also enjoyed to gamble from time to time especially on the slot machines. Sandra was very proud of her children and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday June 21, 2019 at the Martin-Hollis Funeral Home. Where visitation will be held Thursday June 20, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Pastor Dave Eden will officiate. Interment will be in the Bushnell Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the OSF Owens Hospice Home. Please sign the guestbook and leave condolences at www.martinhollisfh.com.



