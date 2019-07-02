John Traub Sr., 83, Fairbury, died at 6:10 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Meadows Mennonite Retirement Community, Chenoa.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Apostolic Christian Church of Bloomington. Burial will be in Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery of Graceland in Fairbury.

Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. today at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Wednesday at the church in Bloomington, prior to the funeral.

Mr. Traub was born July 12, 1935, in Fairbury, a son to John George and Mary Leona (Zehr) Traub. He married Bonita Stein in 1955 in Sibley. His wife, Bonnie, survives in Fairbury.

Also surviving are one son, John C. (Dede) Traub Jr., Fairbury; two daughters, Debra (Steve) Roach, West Palm Beach, Fla., DiAnn (Charles) Leman, Niota, Tenn.; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one brother, Harvey (Barbara) Traub; five sisters, Dorothy Martin, Ruth (Jef) Streitmatter, Kathryn Honegger, Evelyn Saal, and Marjorie (Bruce) Leman; a a brother-in-law, Gary Gundy.

His parents; two sisters, Ida Lou Gundy and Mary Mae Traub; and one grandson preceded him in death.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Prairie Lands Foundation, Fairbury; SELCAS; or the Fairbury Fire Department.

Online condolences may be left at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.