Marion E. Bahl, age 88, of West Liberty, Illinois, passed away 5:58 PM - Friday, June 28, 2019, at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, Illinois.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM – Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Ste. Marie, Illinois, with Fr. Dean Probst celebrating mass. Burial will the in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Ste. Marie, Illinois, with full military rites by the Ste. Marie American Legion Post #932. Visitation will be held 4:00-7:00 PM – Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at the church and from 9:00 – 10:00 AM – Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at the church. In loving memory of Marion, memorials may be made to the Ste. Marie American Legion Post #932. Arrangements are under the care of the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois. The obituary can be viewed and condolences left at www.meyerfh.com.

Marion was born on November 19, 1930, in Jasper County, Illinois, the son of Noah and Myrtle (Kirts) Bahl. He married Melvina Ritz on May 6, 1954, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Ste. Marie, Illinois.

Marion served his country in the United States Army from 1952 to 1954, in the Korean Conflict.

Marion was a lifelong farmer. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He also enjoyed winter months in Texas, camping, traveling, dancing, reading and playing cards.

Marion was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Ste. Marie, Ste. Marie American Legion Post #932, Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Jasper County Farm Bureau.

Marion is survived by: Wife of 65 years – Melvina Bahl of West Liberty, Illinois. Children – Leland (Jane) Bahl of West Liberty, Illinois; Debbie (Charles) Scholes of Altamont, Illinois and Karen (Eric) Brackett of Newton, Illinois. Grandchildren – Nathan (Rachel) Scholes, Daniel (Katy) Scholes, Megan (Lucas) Emmerich, Kendall (Gina) Bahl and Nicole Brackett. Great Grandchildren – Ian Scholes, Andrew Scholes, Audra Scholes, Ellie Scholes, Ivy Scholes, Olivia Scholes, Ryan Scholes, Owen Emmerich, Levi Emmerich, Samantha Brackett and Jonah Bahl.

Marion was preceded in death by his parents, grandson Jared Scholes and a brother Ralph Bahl.