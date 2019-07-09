1923-2019



ETHEL MARIE TAYLOR, 95, of Mt. Erie, passed away on July 6, 2019, at Aperion Care in Fairfield, Illinois.

Ethel was born on September 23, 1923, to Richard and Leota (Hubble) McCracken in Flora, IL. She married Claude Taylor, Jr. on April 25, 1942, in St. Louis, MO. He preceded her in death on October 1, 2012. She was a homemaker for the family. She also helped Claude run the family farm and seed corn business.

Ethel was a longtime active member of the Mt. Erie Christian Church and a frequent song leader at church.

She is survived by her daughter, Betty (Larry) Wendling of Mt. Erie; two sons, Bill (Dianne) Taylor of Fairfield and Kenneth (Jo Anne) Taylor of Olney; three grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and 12 step-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, 5 brothers, and 2 sisters.

Visitation will be held from 5 pm to 7 pm on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Hosselton-Meridith Funeral Home in Cisne. A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Scott Cemetery in Mt. Erie.

Memorials may be directed to the Mt. Erie Christian Church and will be accepted at the funeral home.

