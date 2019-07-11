Karen Joy Byers, 75, of LaHarpe, Illinois formerly of Ottumwa, Iowa passed away June 30, 2019 at the Great River Medical Center in West Burlington, Iowa.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the LaHarpe Cemetery with Rev. Rick Goettsche officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to Deanna Truelove to help with expenses. To leave a condolence please visit her obituary at banksandbeals.com. Banks & Beals Funeral Home in LaHarpe is assisting the family with arrangements.
