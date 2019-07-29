1932-2019



Lyle B. Rusk, 86, of Noble, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2019 at his residence. Lyle was born September 15, 1932 in Richland Co., IL, the son of Rolla Edmond Rusk and Nell (Beavers).



He was married to Letha (Dugan) on September 27, 1952. They Enjoyed 66 years of marriage living on their farm in rural Noble. He was blessed to have a very supportive family and many wonderful friends and neighbors. He was a farmer and retired oil field employee (Unocal). He enjoyed riding horses and playing the guitar. Spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren was important to him. He served in the military (Army) in Korea from 1952-1954. He was a member of the American Legion.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Brothers, Robert and Kermit; Sisters, Geraldine Weil and Zelma VanBlaricum, and daughter-in-law, Joyce Rusk.

Lyle is survived by his wife, Letha Mae (Dugan) Rusk; Son, Bernie (Carolyn) Rusk, of Olney; Daughter, Janice (Mark) Smith, of Noble; Son Randy (Julie) Rusk, of Dundas; Son Allen (Lorri) Rusk, of Olney; 9 Grandchildren, Jenny Steber, Kyle Rusk, Michelle Wyatt, Leslie Runyon, Rylan Rusk, Hilary Cecil, Kristen Kocher, Megan Graves, Mallory Rusk, and 17 Great Grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southestern Illinois.

A visitation will be held on July 29, 2019, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, at Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney. There will be a funeral service held at 10:00 AM on July 30, 2019 at Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney. Burial will immediately follow at Crest Haven Memorial Park, with full Military Rites to be performed at the graveside.