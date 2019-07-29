1956-2019



Lynn Marie Blythe, 63, of Mt. Carmel, Illinois, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, at her home surrounded by loved ones.



She was born February 12, 1956, in Eldorado, Illinois, the daughter of Paul I. and Mary Alice (Moyes) Edmondson. Lynn was a graduate of the Mt. Carmel High School class of 1974. On November 1, 1975, Lynn married Don Blythe in Mt. Carmel, Illinois.

Lynn was a member of Lancaster Church of Christ. For forty years she worked for Mobley and Grant Auction Company. She volunteered as accountant for Lancaster Christian School for years. Lynn enjoyed working in her flower garden, antiquing and crafts. She had a love for cooking and baking, especially for her family and friends. Lynn was also a homemaker and caregiver--always having her doors open to anyone in need. But, most of all, she was a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Lynn loved caring for her children, grandchildren and friends.

Left to cherish Lynn’s memory is her father, Paul Edmondson of Mt. Carmel; husband of 43 years, Don; children, Jennifer Alexander, David Blythe, Sabrina Kocher, Stephanie VanWormer, Jessica Clodfelter, and was a second mother to Aaron Schmit; ten grandchildren who called her “Mamaw,” Rebekah, Elizabeth and Abigail Alexander, Quentyn and Adalynn Blythe, Kadence and Ethan Kocher, Dakota VanWormer, Emma and Lydia Clodfelter; a sister, Rita Chansler; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Lynn was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Edmondson; brother, James Edmondson; father and mother in law, Harold and Mary Blythe; brother in law, Larry Chansler; and May Johnson, a close family friend.

Funeral services for Lynn will be Friday, August 2, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Short Funeral Home, 527 N. Mulberry Street, Mt. Carmel, Illinois. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday, August 1, 2019, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Short Funeral Home.

Memorials can be made to Lancaster Christian School. Envelopes will be available at the funeral. They can also be made online at www.short-cunninghamfh.com

Condolences may be made online at www.short-cunninghamfh.com Short-Cunningham Funeral Home is honored to serve Lynn’s family.



