CANTON-Shirley J. Downey, 83, of Canton, passed away at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Red Oak Memory Care in Canton. She was born on Oct. 30, 1935, a daughter of Earl and Marie (Johnson) Munson. She married Freddy Downey on April 25, 1959 in Canton. He preceded her in death on June 2, 2006.

Also preceded her in death are her parents; one granddaughter, Nicole Drinkwater; one brother, William “Billy” Munson; and one sister, Marjorie Johns.

Surviving are her children, Jackie Downey of Canton, Freddy Clark (Mary) Downey of Fruitland Park, Florida, and John Downey of Leesburg, Georgia; seven grandchildren, Trey (Chelsea) Downey of Riverview, Florida, Amber (Philly) Nguyen of Wesley Chapel, Florida, Jessica Downey of Zephyrhills, Florida, Lyndsie Downey of Largo, Florida, Austin Downey of Tampa, Florida, Lee Drinkwater of Crystal Lake and Kaylyn Drinkwater of Canton; and one sister, Patricia (Bill) Moore of Canton.

Shirley worked as a dispatcher for Caterpillar for 30 years, retiring in 1986.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 at Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton, where visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. Rev. Monroe Bailey will officiate. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Canton. Memorials can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. To leave online condolences please visit www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com