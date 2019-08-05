Doris E. Wyss, 97, of Minonk, passed away at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Heritage Health in Minonk.

Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Minonk with Pastor Ed Sinclair officiating. Interment will be in Minonk Township Cemetery in Minonk.

Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Minonk and one hour prior to her service at the church on Wednesday.

Doris was born Oct. 23, 1921, in rural Minonk, a daughter to Ed and Minnie Henrichs Janssen. She married Robert L. Wyss on June 14, 1945, at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ. He preceded her in death on Nov. 29, 2008.

Surviving are her children, Gayl (Gail) Wyss of Minonk and Arlene Wyss of St. Louis, Mo.; grandchildren, Hanna (Patrick) Douglas of Little Rock, Ark., Will (Amelia Sloan) Wyss of Charlotte, N.C., and Guthrie (fiance, Annie Ryan) Wyss of Minonk; and great-grandson, Arthur P. Douglas.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Erma Fehr; and brothers, Dean and Dale Janssen.

Doris was a member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ. She was a homemaker and loved to bake and was known for her pies and cookies. She was a gardener and to the very end, she loved garden-fresh vegetables. There were few things she enjoyed more than a sun-ripened grown central Illinois tomato, a hamburger with a thick slice of onion, and a bouquet of gladiolas.

Doris was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be deeply missed.

Memorials may be directed to St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, Heritage Manor Activity Fund or Fieldcrest Cross Country team.

The family wishes to thank all the nurses and staff at Heritage Manor for the excellent care that was given to their mother. She loved her nurses.

