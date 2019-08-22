Ruth Kristin (Kris) Edwards passed on to her eternal rest at 3:42 a.m on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 in Macomb, Illinois.

She was born on June 3, 1941 in Madison, Wisconsin to Clifford and Ruth (Schroeder) Hawley. She spent her early childhood in Midland, Texas where her father was a Colonel in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II.

Her family then returned to Madison where she graduated from Madison West High School and University of Wisconsin – Madison with a degree in Social Work. She married Dr. H. Herbert (her beloved Herb) Edwards at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Madison on August 18, 1962.

She moved to Macomb in 1967 when Herb became a professor of botany at Western Illinois University. In 1975 she received her LPN license and worked at several nursing homes in the area. She was also the office manager for Dr. Blair Fraser for many years before retiring.

She loved to sit and watch the songbirds at the small farm that the family moved to in 1976. She was also passionate about her hummingbirds, or “hummers” as she called them. Upon retirement, she and Herb spent winters in the Rio Grande Valley where they had many friends and indulged in their passion of bird watching.

She was very active in the First Presbyterian Church, serving on many church committees and sang in the choir for many years. She is survived by her daughter Jennifer (Jennie) Edwards-Ring, and two sons Dan (Alissa) Edwards and Paul (Sayword) Edwards, as well as three grandsons, Sean Ring, Deion and Bryson Edwards, one granddaughter, Mercedees Edwards, and two sisters, Gail Tessen and Sue Jerome. Her parents and one grandson, Toby Edwards, preceded her in death.

Private burial services were held at Camp Creek Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Macomb on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Erin Marth will officiate. Memorials may be made to the church. Following the services all are invited for a light lunch at the church.

Clugston-Tibbitts Funeral Home in Macomb is in charge of arrangements.

You may leave condolences and sign the guest book online at clugston-tibbittsfh.com.