Bettie Lou Daniel Sinnock, 94, of Chatham, formerly of Rushville, passed away at 4:25 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Memorial Hospital Heritage Hospice in Springfield.

A private family graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Rushville City Cemetery with Mr. David Haney officiating.

Worthington Funeral Home, Rushville, has charge of arrangements.

She was born Oct. 8, 1924, in Leonard, Mo., a daughter of the late Harry and Amanda Barr Daniel. She married Bill Williams in 1942, in Palmyra, Mo. He preceded her in death in August of 1944. She later married Don Sinnock on Aug. 15, 1946, in Rushville. He preceded her in death on Feb. 9, 2000.

She is survived by one son, Marc Daniel (Katherine) Sinnock of Indianapolis, Ind.; two daughters, Rosemary Sue Williams (Dean) Paisley of Chatham, Donna J. “Dee” (Michael) Ingles of Pontiac; seven grandchildren, Scott (Dawn Sargent) Paisley, Christopher (Emily) Paisley, Jeff (Tobie) Paisley, Tadd (Ann) Ingles, Adam (Gredsa Zayas) Ingles, Amanda (Adam) Brockman, Abby Sinnock; 21 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by six sisters, Stella Rittenhouse, Hazel Spillers, Helen Burk, Daisy Cox, Arlene Runkle, Bebe Reische; and one brother, Jack Daniel.

Bettie was known for her kindness to others and her sweet smile. She spent her lifetime as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt. “Family First” was a favorite answer to most questions in life. She was an avid reader and loved music, from big band to rock n' roll. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

Memorials may be given to a fund in memory of her great-grandson, Elias Brockman, for his future medical care.

