FARMINGTON - Rhonda D. Hanlin, 64, of Farmington, passed away at 10:58 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 in Farmington. She was born on Aug. 24, 1955 in Peoria, a daughter of Ronald and Betty Ann (Wilson) Danz. She married Robert A. Hanlin on Jan. 14, 1978 in Maquon. He preceded her in death on April 15, 2005

Also preceded her in death are her parents, Jim Stookey, whom helped raise her, and one brother Bradford.

Surviving are her children, Jerimy (Jamie) Hanlin of Florida, Justin (Sara) Hanlin of Trivoli, Jennifer (Adam) Swope of Heyworth and Jessica (Don Danley) of Hanna City; 11 grandchildren, Seth, Kelly, Marisa, Kate, Addison, Jerimy Jr., Kaden, Madilyn, Claire, Morgan and Jolene; one great-grandchild, Ryder; one brother, David Stookey of Alabama; and four sisters, Cindy Bales of Iowa, Sally Hartley and Dawn Stookey both of Alabama and Janet Stookey of Alaska.

Rhonda and Robert owned and operated Diz’s Place in Middle Grove and later owned and operated Jasper’s for several years. She had also worked for the Par-A-Dice riverboat in East Peoria.

She enjoyed attending Sunday services at the Farmington Presbyterian Church. Rhonda enjoyed sewing, painting, gardening, cross-stitching and collecting Emmett Kelly clowns. She loved to travel but most of all loved spending time with her grandkids.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 at Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home in Farmington, where visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. Rev. Kevin VanTine will officiate. Burial will follow funeral services on Thursday at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Farmington. Memorials can be made to the Farmington Rescue Squad 1100. To view Rhonda’s DVD or to leave online condolences please visit www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com