RAPATEE — Berniece Effie Porch, 97, of Rapatee, passed away at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Lafayette, Indiana. She was born on April 6, 1922 in Rapatee to Walter A. and Mabel C. (Johnson) Brashear. She married RL Porch on Sept. 2, 1943 in Rapatee at her parents’ home. He preceded her in death in 2005.

Berniece was also preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Patricia Sue Stier (John); one brother, Walter Brashear Jr.; and three sisters, Lois Sandberg, Clara Michela and Thelma Shreffler.

Surviving are one sister, Betty Stuckel of Rapatee; one son, Michael Alan (Leanne) Porch of Anderson, Indiana; six grandchildren, Rachel (Greg), Sarah “Sadie”, Noah, Enoch, Gabriel (Alaina) and Joshua (Rebekah); six great-grandchildren, Michael, Emilee, David, Sarah, Anna and Isaac.

As a young girl, Berniece began working for her father at Walt’s Grocery and Meats and later, as a young woman, she worked briefly at Stuckel’s Grocery in Rapatee. She was a member of the Union Church of Rapatee where she taught Sunday School, Vacation Bible School and filled in as church pianist when needed. She was a member of the Rapatee Ladies Aid organization for many years and participated in many United Mine Workers events in support of her husband, RL.

Berniece enjoyed spending time with grandchildren and neighborhood children, travel and family camping, painting small rocks and scenery, playing piano at home (self-taught), doll collecting with her sisters, visiting and playing Dominoes with family and neighbors, flowers and gardening, hymns, country music, and other Nashville “stuff” and cooking for family and friends. She enjoyed supplying meals for older family members and neighbors who could not do for themselves.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6 and at 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 7 prior to an 11 a.m. service at the Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home in Farmington. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Farmington. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Union Church of Rapatee, the Galesburg Rescue Mission, or Gideons International.

