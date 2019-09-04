1955-2019



Kathy Sue Cunningham, 64, of Olney, died on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at her residence. Kathy was born on April 9, 1955 in Mt. Carmel, IL, the daughter of James Harrell and Nellie Elizabeth (Kuehl) Walston.

Kathy worked as a Corrections Officer in Robinson and Vandalia, IL and retired after 20 years. She also worked at Champion Labs for many years. Kathy enjoyed spending time with her dogs, Chloe and Sparky. She also took pleasure in shopping.

Kathy is survived by her son, Jerimy Cunningham of Albion, IL; daughter, Hanna Griggs and husband Mike of Olney, IL; granddaughter, Layla Cunningham of Vandalia, IL; mother, Nellie Walston of Olney, IL; brother, Larry Wayne Walston and wife Patricia of West Salem, IL; sister, Diane Bolen and husband James of Fairfield, IL; sister, Janet Kinkade and husband Ron of Albion, IL; sister, Deana Marshall and husband Gary of Cincinnati, OH; brother, James Walston and wife Jerri of West Salem, IL; and several nieces and nephews.

Kathy was preceded in death by her father and son, Ryan Cunningham.

Memorials can be made to the Humane Society of Olney Shelter.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 with a visitation beginning one hour prior. Cremation Rites were accorded. Burial at Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia, IL will be held at a later date.