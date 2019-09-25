Rosemary S. Gurley, 89, of Canton, passed away at 6 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Sunset Nursing Home in Canton

CANTON – Rosemary S. Gurley, 89, of Canton, passed away at 6 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Sunset Nursing Home in Canton. She was born on May 1, 1930 in Brimfield to Raymond and Helen (Dungan) Schelkopf. Rosemary married Arthur Gurley on March 17, 1952 in Princeville. He preceded her in death on Nov. 10, 2006. Also preceding her in death were parents; two sons, Andy and Alan; and one sister, Joyce Ann Zepp. Surviving are two children, Pat (Dr. John) Tveite of Benton, Kentucky, and Mary (Roger) Pille of Hanna City; daughter-in-law, Ruby Gurley of Burt, Michigan; one brother, John Schelkopf of Downingtown Pennsylvania; eight grandchildren, Molly, Charles, Robert, Ashlyn, Jess, Raymond, Sara and Erin; and one great-grandchild, Scout.

Rosemary earned her BS and MS from WIU. She taught school at Bushnell, Cuba, Valley, Canton, Canton Jr. College and Edison Jr. College in Fort Myers. She retired from Canton High School in 1986.

The Gurleys were snowbirds in Fort Meyers, Florida, for 20 years. Rosemary was a member of Six Lakes Ladies Golf League, Swan Lake Ladies Golf League, Fairview Women’s Club, and Amaquonsippi, and Daughters of the American Revolution. She served on the board of Valley Library and Agency for the Aging. She was a longtime volunteer for Lee Memorial Hospital, Norris Lady Quiters. Rosemary also was a member of Phi Mu Sorority, WIU Alumna, Cousins Club and Piecers of the Heartland. She also traveled extensively with Canton group to Europe, Africa and South and Central America. Her hobbies were doing estate sales, collecting antiques, making quilts, gardening and reading.

Cremation rites have been accorded and a burial of ashes will take place at a later date in Fairview Cemetery. Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Canton is in charge of arrangements.

