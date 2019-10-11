C. Jean Lewis, 76, of Geneseo, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019, at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice

Home, Peoria. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Vandemore Funeral

Homes and Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. Reverend Chris Ritter will officiate. Visitation will be held from 11:00

a.m. – 1:00 p.m., prior to the service. Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorials may be directed to C. Jean

Lewis Memorial Fund.

Jean was born September 19, 1943, the son of Ralph and Orva (Whitacker) Lewis, in Moline. She graduated from

Riverdale High School in 1961. Jean married Kenneth Lewis on July 20, 1968. He preceded her in death in 2015.

Jean was a longtime waitress in Geneseo, serving at The Deck, Moose Lodge, and the Atkinson Plaza. She belonged

to the Women of the Moose, was a longtime youth coach, enjoyed bowling and was active in the Women’s Bowling

Association. She especially enjoyed watching her grandchildren play sports.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter Dee Smith, Bartonville, IL; son, Dean (Nita) Lewis, Lathrop,

MO; grandchildren, Zach Lewis, Evan Lewis, Drake Lewis, Brock Lewis, Grant Lewis, Kyleigh (Justin) Burke, and

Zoey Smith; great-grandchildren, Harper Burke and Sawyer Dieckow.

She was preceded in death by her parents Ralph and Orva, and her husband, Kenneth, her sister Leslie VanZuiden,

brother Donald Peterson, and sister Gayle VanDerSnick.

To share a message of sympathy with the family, visit www.vandemorefuneralhome.com .