Nelson Angell Snowden, 83, of Vermont passed away at 7:38 a.m. on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the McDonough District Hospital Emergency Room. He was born on February 4, 1936, in Eldorado Township, the son of Robert and Lillian (Angell) Snowden. He married Donna Dean on August 20, 1960, in Littleton. She survives.

Also surviving are his three sons: Michael of Macomb, Anthony (and Cathy) of Nolensville, Tenn., and Todd (and Cindy) of Havana; grandchildren Brian (and Angel), Aaron (and Ariel), Reece, Lily, Raney and Madison; and great-grandchildren Jordan, Ambriana and Jack. He leaves behind brothers Don of Industry, Howard of Quincy, and Phil of Minneapolis; and one sister, Mary Ann Bartlett of Quincy.

He was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers: Lyle, Bob, Paul, and Dick Snowden.

Nelson graduated from Western Illinois University in 1959 with a bachelor’s degree in social studies. He was a U. S. Army veteran. He taught at V.I.T. Unit District 2 until his retirement and then taught another ten years part time at Spoon River Academy. Mr. Snowden was a long-time football coach at V.I.T. and a member of the Illinois Football Coaches Hall of Fame; the football field at V.I.T. was named Nelson Snowden Field in 2015.

Nelson also had his real estate license and worked part time at Purdum Bucher Gray. During the summers he spent 10 years as a company inspector for PAG and then 18 summers as a Pioneer contractor.

Nelson served on the V.I.T. School Board, the Vermont Village Trustees, the Vermont Fire Department Trustees, and the Sheriff’s Merit Commission in Fulton County.

Nelson was an avid sports fan, gardener, and traveler; his best memories were of times spent with his family and all of the young people he worked with over the years. He was a member of the Vermont Christian Church.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Vermont Christian Church. A visitation will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Vermont Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Vermont Christian Church and South Fulton Athletics.