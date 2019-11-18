Sally Lynn (Martin) Siesky, 70, of Evansville, IN, went home Thursday, November 14, 2019 at her residence.

Sally was born in Conway, Arkansas on July 18, 1949 to the late Charles and Wanita J. (Winsor) Martin.

Sally retired after 17 years as a secretary for Cynthiana Heights Elementary School and had earlier been a medical secretary for Evansville Internal Medicine. She was a strong Christian woman who loved to travel and enjoyed playing golf with her husband and friends.

Sally is survived by her husband of 27 years, Larry Siesky of Evansville, IN; son, Chris Siesky of Evansville, IN; sister-in-law, Kathy (George ) Martin of Olney, IL; niece, Lindsey (Andrew) Kapper of Olney, IL; nephews, Chad Martin of Olney, IL, William Christopher Wood (Rose) of Decatur, IL; grandson, Clay Siesky of Evansville, IN; great-nieces, Brianna Wood, Riley Kraus, Georgia Kapper; and great-nephew, Paxton Kapper.

Sally was preceded in death by her parents; son, Partick Aaron Johnson; sister and brother-in-law, Diane Wood (Donald); brother, George Martin; and nephew, Brian Michael Wood.

Celebration of life will be held at 12:00 noon on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Browning Funeral Home.

Friends may visit from 9:00 am until service time on Thursday at Browning Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Operation Smile 3641 Faculty Blvd., Virginia Beach, VA 23453 or Peyton Manning St. Vincent Children Hospital, 3700 Washington Ave., Evansville, IN 47714 or It Takes A Village Animal Shelter, 1417 N. Stockwell Rd., Evansville, IN 47715.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Heritage Hospice for all the care and concern they have shown.

