Betty Jean Brooks, 90, of Merrimack, New Hampshire, and formerly of Bryant, passed away Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 at her daughter’s home in Merrimack.

BRYANT — Betty Jean Brooks, 90, of Merrimack, New Hampshire, and formerly of Bryant, passed away Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 at her daughter’s home in Merrimack.

She was born July 7, 1929 at Canton, the daughter of Willis and Helen (Huddleston) Mason. She married Kile G. Brooks on July 11, 1962 at Camdenton, Missouri. He preceded her in death on April 18, 2009. She was also preceded in death by her parents; one son, Larry Ryan; and one sister. Survivors include five daughters, Dena Vaughn of Merrimack, New Hampshire, Debra (Mike) Duckwilder of Summum, Pam (Larry) Tippey of Lewistown, Cindy Riggins of Havana and Vickie (Ken) Hendricks; one daughter-in-law, Debbie Ryan of Canton; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one sister, Dixie Henderson of Suffolk, Virginia; and one brother, Willis (Si) Mason of Canton.

Betty was a homemaker and a member of the Bryant United Methodist Church.

Cremation has been accorded and a graveside service will be held at Maryville Cemetery in Bryant in Spring of 2020. Henry-Lange Memorial Home will announce the date and time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 614 W Glen Ave., Peoria, IL 61614.

Condolences may be made at www.henrylange.com