CUBA — Elizabeth Sue Stufflebean, 27, of Normal and formerly of Cuba, died at her home on Nov. 23, 2019.

Elizabeth was born Sept. 30, 1992 in Canton, a daughter of Jean Ann Siefert and Leonard Stufflebean. She is survived by her mother, Jean Ann Siefert of Cuba and her father, Leonard of Vandalia. Also surviving are two sisters, Tiffany Siefert of Cuba and Courtney (Brandon) Kasemeyer of Canton; grandparents, Sue and Ron Wiseman of Vandalia, Marilyn Siefert of Cuba and Mike and Karen Stufflebean of Canton; three uncles, Wade Siefert of Dunlap, Mike (Cindy) Stufflebean of Canton and Matthew (Andrea) Stufflebean of Delavan; three aunts, Lana Formhals of Cuba, Lorna (Ron) Bixby of Cuba and Julie (Rick) Burkhead of Cuba; and many cousins. Also surviving is Ian Clark, the love of her life, and her niece, Brooklyn Kasemeyer, who was the apple of her eye, and her fur-babies, Molly and Lucy. She was preceded in death by her grandpa, Glen Siefert.

Elizabeth graduated from Cuba High School in 2011 where she was active in band and FCCLA. In 2016 she graduated from WIU where she majored in Law Enforcement. While at Western, she was active in the marching leatherneck and she was president of the Corrections Clubs. Her senior project was the most memorable; she held a prom for the special needs adults, which continued for many years. She had a great passion for individuals with special needs and helping children by being an advocate for them.

During high school and college she worked at JC Penney’s and Caseys. After graduating she began her career at CASA and then children’s home. She was currently employed at Bethany Christian Services. She was a member of Fiatt Independent Christian Church.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Fiatt Independent Christian Church with Pastor Ben Williamson officiating. Burial will be in the Cuba Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to CASA or Fulton County Humane Society. Henry-Lange Memorial Home in Cuba is assisting the family with arrangements.

