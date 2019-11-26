Jean B. Derrickson, 85, of Canton, passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at Farmington Country Manor in Farmington.

CANTON – Jean B. Derrickson, 85, of Canton, passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at Farmington Country Manor in Farmington.

She was born on Dec. 11, 1933 in Trivoli to Otto and Ruby (Bell) Linck. They preceded her in death.

She married Robert L. Derrickson on March 8, 1952 in Canton. He preceded her in death on Dec. 21, 2016.

Surviving are two children, Taron L. (Sam) Ashley of Arkansas and Dion (Michael Heil) Derrickson of Petersburg; three grandchildren, Mandy, Nikki and Katie; and seven great-grandchildren, Abby, Colton, Amelia, Jace, Hunter, Jaxson and Rylee Jo

Jean retired from OSF St. Francis Medical Records and she worked at MidAmerica National Bank and K-Mart in Canton. She was a member of the Fiatt Independent Christian Church and the Lady’s of the Moose. She enjoyed line and country dancing and sewing. Most of all, she enjoyed the time she spent with all of her family.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 at Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Canton at noon., where visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Burial will be held immediately following the services at White Chapel Memory Gardens in Canton.

Memorials may be made to American Parkinson’s Disease Association.

Friends and family are invited following the services for a funeral luncheon at American Grill in Canton.

To view Jean’s video tribute, or leave online condolences, please visit www.oakshinesfuneralhome.com