Susan M. Christensen, 64 of Seaton, IL died November 28, 2019 at OSF Richard Owens Hospice House in Peoria, IL. Cremation has been accorded. Memorial services and burial in the Candor Cemetery, rural Seaton, will be at a later date.

She was born December 22, 1954 in Seneca, IL to Arthur and Anna Malone Byrne. She attended the Seneca schools. Susan married Ernest Valerio in 1971. Susan later married William Christensen September 30, 1980 in Georgia.

Susan was a homemaker and was employed as a CNA at various healthcare facilities in the area.

She enjoyed being with her family.

Survivors include her husband: Bill; one daughter: Delores of WV; one son: Robert Valerio of Pompano Beach, FL; two grandchildren; four sisters: Karen Wooddell of Ottawa, IL; Rosemary (Robert) Gorgol of Melbourne, FL; Elaine Webber of Ottawa, IL; Lorrie McCaskey of Homosassa, FL; one brother: Robert Byrne of Streater, IL; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one daughter: Kristina Valerio.