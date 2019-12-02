Randy L. Kistler, 69, of Olney, died Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at his home.

Randy was born June 29, 1950 in Vandalia, IL, the son of Wayne Kistler and Joan (Wright). He married Carol Marty on October 6, 1973 in Ramsey, IL.

Randy was the longtime owner of Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home, formerly Summers-Kistler Funeral Home. A funeral director for nearly 50 years, he took pride in his profession, caring for families in the Richland and Clay County areas, and served as Coroner of Richland County for the past 32 years. He was proud to have served on the Board of Directors of the First National Bank in Olney for 26 years, having been Chairman of the Board for the past 12 years. He and Carol were members of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Olney.

Known to his grandkids as “Grandog”, he was happiest out at “The Randarosa”, mowing, working in his shed, and socializing with the many friends who would stop by. He enjoyed mushroom hunting, playing pitch at the P Club, taking his grandsons to the donut shop on Saturday mornings, and traveling to visit his kids and new granddaughter.

Randy is survived by his wife, Carol of Olney, son, Rudy Kistler and wife Konatsu Honda of Dundurrabin, Australia, daughter, Kate Patterson and husband Steve of Olney, daughter, Emily Bulla and husband Dan of Brooklyn, NY, grandchildren, Quinn and Graham Patterson, and Penny Bulla, sister, Candy Konrad and husband Dale of Vandalia, IL, brother, Nick Kistler of Vandalia, IL, brother, Rick Kistler and wife Traci of Norman, OK, sister, Jan Merriman and husband Mark of Fillmore, IL, brother, Paul Kistler and wife Nancy of St. Elmo, IL, and sister, Heather Wollin and husband Tony of Vandalia, several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and stepmother, Kay Kistler.

Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:00 AM, Monday, December 2 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Olney. Visitation was held from 2-6 PM Sunday at Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney.

Burial will follow Mass at St. Joseph Cemetery in Olney.

Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Foundation Trust.