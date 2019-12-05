Erma Hagaman-Sierer, 97, formerly of Farmington, passed away at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 at St. Patrick’s Residence in Naperville.

FARMINGTON — Erma Hagaman-Sierer, 97, formerly of Farmington, passed away at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 at St. Patrick’s Residence in Naperville.

Born Aug. 31, 1922 in Farmington to John and Maria (Ferrari) Cantergiani, Erma married Wayne Hagaman on April 18, 1943 in Canton. He passed away in 1974. Erma and Riley Sierer were married Oct. 9, 1989. He preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by a son, Richard Taylor Hagaman of Sacramento, California.

Surviving are a daughter, Judy (Ken) Epple of Naperville; grandson, John (Cyndi) Epple of Lombard; and granddaughter, Sarah (Don) Bastian of North Aurora.

Erma was a devoted grandmother, especially enjoying the special times when she was able to join the yearly vacation to Northern Michigan. She was also grateful to have had time with her great-grandchildren, Timothy and Nathan Epple and Sophie and Delaney Bastian.

Erma was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Farmington and the Farmington Women of the Moose. She worked for many years at Farmington High School cafeteria. In her retirement, Erma was very active at the Farmington Senior Center and volunteered with the Meals on Wheels Program. She so loved her many friends and neighbors in the Farmington area and was especially proud of her Italian heritage. Erma was an avid reader and enjoyed many hobbies and activities, including quilting, playing cards and dancing.

The family would like to thank the many nurses and hospice caregivers who provided loving care and support to Erma. Cremation rites will be accorded with Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home with burial and graveside services to follow at a later date at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Farmington. Memorials may be made to her church, The First Baptist Church of Farmington or the Farmington Rescue Squad 1100.

