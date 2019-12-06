James Sharpe, 85, of Canton, passed away Nov. 25, 2019 at Sunset Nursing Home.

CANTON — James Sharpe, 85, of Canton, passed away Nov. 25, 2019 at Sunset Nursing Home. James was born Sept. 25, 1934 in Fiatt to George and Eola Sharpe. He married Mary Reneau in 1955. He later married Berniece McCormick in Astoria.

James was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Jimmy Sharpe of Cuba and Chris Sharpe of Cuba; and two brothers, Jack and George Sharpe Jr.

He was survived by one daughter, Angela (Tim) Myers of Canton; one sister, Betty (Paul) Wheeler of Cuba; and two daughters-in-law, Kathy Sharpe and Debbie Sharpe.

He was a loving grandfather to his grandchildren.

James had four grandchildren Sheila Sharpe, James Sharpe and Blake Myers and Madison Myers; and five great-grandchildren.

He had a special place in his heart for Martha Davison.

James graduated from Cuba High School.

He joined the Navy right after school serving from 1954 to 1956 stationed in Hawaii & China.

He was an electrician all his life owning Sharpes Electric, working out of the back of his truck for over 60 years. He did a lot of charity work for people in need.

James was very proud of his Indian Heritage.

Memorials can be made to any family member to assist with final expenses.

Cremation is being done by the VA in Chicago.

There will be no services.