Barbara J. Rich, 67, of Pontiac, died at 11:40 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac, has charge of arrangements.

Barbara was born Oct. 10, 1952, in Pontiac, to Robert W. and Laverne Mae (Mann) Foster Sr. They preceded her in death.

She is survived by her sons, Trever Rich of Denver, Colo., and Seth Rich of Pontiac.

