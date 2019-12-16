Glen “Papa” Berry, 68, of Bushnell, Ill. passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019, 4:05 a.m. at his home. He was born Monday, February 12, 1951 in Canton, Ill., the son of Glen and Ruth P. (Welch) Berry. He married Debra Diehl on September 7, 1991, at the Wesley Church in Macomb, Ill., she survives of Bushnell, Ill.

He is also survived by “My Little Girl” Brianna; sons, Brian (Angie) Knapp of New Philadelphia, Andy Knapp of Avon, Tim (Allison) Knapp of Jacksonville, Fla.; eight grandchildren, two nephews, two nieces; one brother Kenny (Beverly) Berry of Bushnell, and one sister Carol (Dave) Schwartz of Carlock.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and in-laws (Sy and May Diehl).

Glen grew up on a farm. He took care of his dad during his illness. He went to college in Carlinville. Glen worked at Norcross and Sons for 16 years, T.J. Max for 17 years and lastly working at Memorial Medical Center. He had interest in economics, math and the history of Springfield. He cared for a friend by taking care of their cattle and farms. He was also interested in current politics.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, 11 a.m., in the Wise family Funeral Home Avon, Ill. Memorials may be made to the Glen Berry Memorial Fund to help with expenses and Brianna's Education.