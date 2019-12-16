Mrs. Sharon K. Parker, age 78 of Marion, IL and formerly of Crawford County, IL passed away Thursday December 12, 2019 at Aperion Care, Olney, IL following several months of failing health.

Born October 28, 1941 in Bellair, IL (Licking Township), IL she was one of four children born to Charles E. and Rose Ellen (Scott) Gilbert. On January 12, 1962 she married Robert D. Parker and he preceded her in death not quite one year ago on December 26, 2018.

Sharon was employed as a secretary for CIPS Generating Station, Hutsonville, IL; secretary for Marathon Oil Company, Robinson, IL and Secretary for the Olney Police Department, Olney, IL. She was a member of the Olive Branch Baptist Church, rural Annapolis, IL.

Survivors include sons Bradley N. Parker, Mt. Carmel, IL, Robert James Parker, Palestine, IL; daughters, Diane K. and Sam Butler, Olney, IL and Carol J. and Brett Runyon, Johnston City, IL; nine grandchildren, Ashton Parker, Cypress, IL, Gunner Butler, Olney, IL, Jada Runyon, Johnston, IL, Reagan Parker, Mt. Carmel, IL, Anastasia Parker, Mt. Carmel, IL, Bobby Parker, San Diego, CA, Mason Parker, Newton, IL and Nikki and Dakota Parker, Beloit, WI; six great-grandchildren and a sister, Ms. Sandra Parker, Robinson, IL.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband Robert D. Parker; a sister, Kathy J. (Gilbert) Smith and an infant brother James Albert Gilbert.

A Graveside service will be held on Tuesday December 17, 2019 at the Jones Cemetery, Flat Rock, IL and 11:00 AM with Pastor Jerry McDaniel officiating. There will be a private family visitation.

Memorial donations may be made to the Knights Shield: A Woman and Children’s Shelter, 301 East Garland Street, West Frankfort, IL 62896 with envelopes available at the funeral home and at the Graveside Service on Tuesday.

Online condolences at www.pulliamfuneralhomes.com.